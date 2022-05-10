TinCaps Game Information: May 10 at South Bend

May 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-15) @ South Bend Cubs (15-12)

Tuesday, May 10 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Road Game 16 of 66 | Game 28 of 132

RHP Ryan Bergert vs. RHP Kohl Franklin

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost their finale in Wisconsin, 4-3, as the Timber Rattlers scored 4 runs in the bottom of the ninth. Nevertheless, starting pitcher Robert Gasser dealt in 6 scoreless innings for the TinCaps with just 1 hit allowed.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine (PSM) Baseball Classic continues today and tomorrow with high school doubleheaders. At 4:30 today, Homestead takes on Carroll, followed by Leo versus Huntington North. Of note, Homestead, which is ranked No. 10 in Indiana at the 4A (largest size) level, features Carson Nutter, son of TinCaps President Mike Nutter. The starting outfielder has a .522 on-base percentage for the season. Meanwhile, Carroll is ranked No. 5.

BY WAY OF THE K: TinCaps pitchers lead the Midwest League in K/9 (11.6) and total strikeouts (287)... Among pitchers with at least 20 innings, Ryan Bergert ranks 7th in K/9 (13.1) and K% (36%).

ROAD WARRIORS: Fort Wayne's bats have excelled on the road, leading visitors in the Midwest in AVG (.253), HR (18), SLG (.432).

COREY ROSIER: 2nd in the MWL in BB (23) and runs (23), 4th in triples (2), and 5th in stolen bases (10). He's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.21) and has the 7th lowest swinging strike % (8%).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in hits (37). Ranks 2nd in RBIs (22) and total bases (56), 4th in AVG (.352), 5th in OPS (.943), 6th in OBP (.411) and SLG (.533), 7th in HR (5) and SB (9), and 10th in runs (15). Also has the 5th lowest swinging strike % (7%)... Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 2.

JOSHUA MEARS: Leads the MWL in HR (8) and extra-base hits (13). Ranks 8th in RBIs (18) and 10th in total bases (47)... 2nd among all High-A players in HR... Already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including April 23 at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big-league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 12 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

JARRYD DALE: 10th in the MWL in doubles (6).

RIPKEN REYES: 7th the MWL in HBP (4). Has the 4th lowest K% (14%) and 2nd lowest swinging strike rate (6%).

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. The latest is Adrián Martínez, debuting today as a starting pitcher for the A's against the Tigers in Detroit. Martínez pitched for the TinCaps in 2018 and '19 So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.