Left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga

May 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, have announced the following roster changes:

Left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Hanson has been moved to the Dayton development list.

Right-handed pitcher Christian Roa has been activated from the injured list.

Outfielder Ashton Creal has been transferred to Dayton from Triple-A Louisville.

Abbott leaves the Dragons as the league leader in earned run average (0.67) while ranking second in strikeouts (40 in 27 innings). Opposing batters combined to hit just .168 against Abbott. He allowed only two runs in his 27 innings) and posted a record of 3-0. Abbott was a 2021 second round draft pick out of the University of Virginia.

Roa will replace Abbott in the Dayton starting rotation and is scheduled to make his 2022 debut on Saturday at Lansing. Roa, a 2020 second round draft pick out of Texas A&M, has not pitched in 2022 due to injury. He finished the 2021 season with the Dragons and is currently ranked as the Reds 16th best prospect by MLB.com.

Creal opened the 2022 season with the Dragons before being sent to Louisville after a shortage of outfielders existed with that club. He appeared in two games with Louisville before returning to the Dragons.

Hanson has made five relief appearances with the Dragons this season, allowing six earned runs in 5.2 innings.

The Dragons play at 11:05 a.m. this morning at Lansing. They return to Dayton on Tuesday, May 17 to open a six-game set against Quad Cities at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com for ticket information.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.