Dayton Flyers to Battle Richmond at Day Air Ballpark on Friday

DAYTON, OHIO - The University of Dayton baseball team will play their third of three games in 2022 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Friday, May 13 when they square off with Richmond.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 UD 6, OSU 0 Ohio State University of Dayton

Friday, April 29, 2022 VCU 7, UD 0 Virginia Commonwealth University of Dayton

Friday, May 13, 2022 7:00 pm Richmond University of Dayton

Tickets are $5.00 for children (17 and under) and $8.00 for adults. University of Dayton students will be admitted free of charge. Luxury suites are available for $200.00 (seating for 20 fans).

The 2022 Flyers won five of their first six games to kick off the season at the start of the year and won Sunday's game over St. Bonaventure. They return first baseman Marcos Pujols, who was named First Team All-Conference in 2021. Pujols is leading the Flyers in home runs to begin this week of play (10), while also leading the team in batting average at the start of this week at .292. On the mound, reliever Nick Meyer sports the lowest ERA entering the week (1.62), while Mark Manfredi has been their strongest starting pitcher (3.57 ERA). Ryan Steinhauser leads the club in strikeouts (63).

About the Opponents:

VCU went 19-17 in 2021 and put up a 5-11 record in Atlantic 10 Conference play. They enter the week at 23-20 in 2022, sitting at seventh place in the Atlantic 10. The team is headlined offensively by Dominic Toso and Alden Mathes, who enter the week leading Richmond in nearly every offensive category. Toso enters this week of games leading the way with a .418 clip and 49 RBI, while Mathes holds the team lead in home runs (8). On the mound, Mathes also anchors the staff, as he is a two-way player. He possesses a 3.38 ERA in 40 innings of work at the start of this week.

For tickets, go to this link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/promotional-page?filterType=MzA5 or call (937) 228-2287.

