Loons Late Power Pushes Them over Captains

(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Great Lakes Loons (16-12) powered three home runs in the last four innings to take a 4-1 win over the Lake County Captains (12-15) on a sunny and 70 degree afternoon at Classic Park.

Tanner Bibee turned in a season high in strikeouts totaling 10 through five innings. The right-hander tossed 70 pitches, 53 strikes and allowed only one run over three hits. Bibee retired every Loon at least once. The lone run was plated after a wild pitch.

The Captains offensively through the first four innings only had one batter reach, Johnathan Rodriguez with a walk. In the fifth, Lake County broke through as Raynel Delgado blasted a ball over the right-center field wall knotting up the game at one. The homer was the first for Delgado on the year.

Great Lakes responded in the sixth, as Jonny DeLuca put a ball into the left field bleachers, to claim a 2-1 lead. Randy Labaut after the home run, retired six of the next seven batters faced, with two strikeouts.

In the eighth and ninth, the Loons tacked a run on via the long ball. DeLuca knocked his second to deep left, to give him the Midwest League lead in home runs with nine. In the ninth, Kekai Rios launched his first home run of the season to make it a 4-1 game.

In the last three innings, Lake County got one hit, a Joe Naranjo infield single down the third base line. The Captains in total left four on base.

