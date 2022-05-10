Hassell Has 3 Hits, But South Bend Rallies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- For the second consecutive game, and for the third time in four games, the TinCaps saw their opponent register a walk-off win as Fort Wayne lost to the South Bend Cubs, 9-7, on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field. Cubs first baseman Matt Mervis broke a tie score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run home run pulled over the right-center field fence.

Mervis plated pinch-runner Scott McKeon, who was running for shortstop Ed Howard, after he reached base on an error.

The TinCaps (12-16) lost despite leading, 7-2, in the sixth inning.

South Bend (16-12), which has won seven consecutive games, climbed its way back into the game in the sixth when their right fielder, Owen Caissie, clubbed a grand slam. Caissie was drafted by Fort Wayne's parent club, the Padres, in 2020, but was traded in December that year as part of the deal for All-Star Yu Darvish. Though ranked as the No. 8 Chicago Cubs prospect, the 19-year-old entered Tuesday's game with a .138 average through 18 games and no home runs.

The Cubs then tied the contest with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the eighth-placed hitter in their lineup, third baseman Luis Verdugo, singled to bring in pinch-runner Bradlee Beesley, who advanced from second to third on an error. South Bend's final three runs were unearned and came with two outs.

Early on, it was a different story. The TinCaps raced out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to RBI doubles by center fielder Robert Hassell III, right fielder Joshua Mears, and designated hitter Angel Solarte. Hassell finished the game with three hits, raising his season average to a Midwest League-best .364.

Mervis initially led the Cubs' comeback with a second-inning solo homer and a third-inning RBI infield single that made it 3-2.

Fort Wayne pushed the lead back up to three in the fourth. Left fielder Corey Rosier provided a two-out, two-run single.

In the top of the sixth, first baseman Jack Stronach extended the lead to 7-2 with a two-run homer pulled to right field. It was his second home run of the season.

