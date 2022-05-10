Pitcher David Leal promoted to Double-A Midland
May 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher David Leal promoted to Double-A Midland
- Pitcher Brock Whittlesey received from Double-A Midland
- Pitcher James Gonzalez assigned to Single-A Stockton
Oakland's 38th-round pick in the 2019 draft, 25-year-old David Leal becomes the first Lugnuts player to be promoted this season. In 21 2/3 innings, Leal had posted a 2.08 ERA with just three walks compared to 27 strikeouts all the while limiting the Midwest League to a .158 batting average. In his most recent outing, he tossed the final six innings of Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 4, allowing two hits and one run while striking out nine in the Lugnuts' 7-1 victory over West Michigan.
The Lugnuts (11-16) open a six-game series at home today against the Dayton Dragons (19-7) at 11:05 a.m.
