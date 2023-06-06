TinCaps Game Information: June 6 at Quad Cities River Bandits

June 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-29) @ Quad Cities River Bandits (27-24)

Tuesday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Luinder Avila (No. 29 Royals prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The TinCaps earned a split of their home series against South Bend with an 8-2 win. That also gave the 'Caps are 7-5 homestand, after winning the previous week's set against Lansing. Victor Lizarraga tossed 5 innings of 1-run ball, while the offense, on an 11-hit day, put up a pair in the second and 6 in the seventh.

VS. ELLY: The story of the day in baseball is the Reds calling up top prospect Elly De La Cruz from Triple-A Louisville. De La Cruz opened up last season with Dayton against the TinCaps. Between 2 April games in Dayton and 5 more April/May games at Parkview Field, De La Cruz was held in check, going 6-for-30 (.200) with 11 strikeouts to 2 walks. Of his 6 hits, 1 was a double. He played 5 at shortstop and 1 at third base... Meanwhile, Andrew Abbott made his big league debut on the mound for the Reds last night with 6 shutout innings against the Brewers. Last April, Abbott worked 10 innings over 2 starts vs. the TinCaps and allowed just 1 run while striking out 14.

BACK AGAIN: The TinCaps last played in Davenport May 7-9, 2018. The 'Caps hosted the River Bandits in '19 and last year, while the teams didn't meet in 2021. (There was no 2020 season.) The following 8 players appeared in that series for the TinCaps and have since reached the big leagues: pitcher Mason Thompson, infielder Gabriel Arias, catcher Luis Campusano, outfielder Jack Suwinski, then-infielder Esteury Ruiz, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, pitcher Tom Cosgrove, and pitcher Adrián Martinez. Current manager Jonny Mathews was the hitting coach.

5 MILLION FANS COUNTDOWN: The TinCaps project to welcome their 5,000,000th fan to Parkview Field next week on Thursday, June 15 vs. the Dayton Dragons.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,461 fans per game so far this year across 29 openings, including 3 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 2nd in the Midwest League to Dayton, and 3rd overall out of 30 High-A clubs (Greenville, South Atlantic League, is 2nd). Parkview Field is also out-drawing 18 Double-A ballparks and 6 in Triple-A.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.24).

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 8 of their last 13 games... They're 2-0-1 over their last 3 series. They went 15-11 in May.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their -4 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 25-26 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In games decided by 1 or 2 runs, the 'Caps are 6-15.

JAIRO IRIARTE: Among MWL pitchers who've worked 35+ innings this year, ranks 5th in K/9 (11.6) and K% (30%).

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season... had an 18-game on-base streak in May... In MWL, ranks tied for 1st in runs (39), 2nd in walks (37; 17% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (16)... 8th best BB/K (0.9).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... had a 6-game hitting streak snapped Saturday... Last week, went 9-for-25 (.360)... Since May 5, 4th in the MWL in average (.326)... For the season, 8th lowest K% (13%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 14-game on-base streak in May... 12 doubles are 4th most in the MWL.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (50), 2nd in RBIs (35), 4th in 2B (12), 6th in HR (7), SLG (.474), and R (30), and 7th in OPS (.860), H (48), and BB (32; 15% BB%)... 6th in wRC+ (148)... 7th in wOBA (.396) and BB/K (0.9)... 8th in ISO (.200).

CARLOS LUIS: In MWL, 10th lowest K% (15%) and 10th best BB/K (0.8).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.