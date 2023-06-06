Bandits Bats Quieted by TinCaps' Bullpen, Drop Opener with Fort Wayne
June 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits took a 3-0 lead into the fifth inning on Tuesday, but mustered just three base runners over the final three innings, falling to the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-3 at Modern Woodmen Park.
With Quad Cities' starter Luinder Avila beginning the game with 4.0-shuout frames, Cayden Wallace sparked the River Bandits early lead by launching a two-run homer in the third, before Javier Vaz plated Jack Alexander's leadoff double with a two-out RBI single in the fourth, making it 3-0 Quad Cities.
Fort Wayne would eventually get to Avila in the fifth however, with the right-hander allowing three-straight base runners to open the frame, setting up Jakob Marsee to plate a run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and Jackson Merrill to make it a one-run game with a sacrifice fly.
Despite stranding a pair of runners to end the fifth, Avila would allow the tying run to reach in the sixth on a one-out walk of Brandon Valenzuela. The Fort Wayne catcher would eventually score to tie the game 3-3 on Justin Farmer's RBI single off newly entered Anderson Paulino.
While Paulino would rebound with a one-two-three seventh, the River Bandits failed to muster anything against TinCaps righty Raul Brito, who allowed just two singles and one walk over 3.0-scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
In the eighth, Bandits' right-hander John McMillon allowed just one hit, a leadoff double to Valenzuela, but walked and plunked a batter before tossing a pair of wild pitches with runners at third to give the TinCaps a 5-3 lead.
Fort Wayne insured their advantage with a Marcos Castanon sacrifice fly in the ninth, but it would not make a difference, as Quad Cities offense totaled just two base runners against Keegan Collett who picked up a six-out save for his first of the season.
Brito (1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen for Fort Wayne, while McMillon (3-1) took his first loss for Quad Cities, allowing three runs in 2.0 innings of work.
Anderson Paulino (1) was also tagged with a blown save, allowing a go-ahead inherited run to score in 1.2 innings.
Quad Cities will look to even the series at a game apiece on Wednesday, as Mason Barnett (1-1, 4.04) gets the start for the River Bandits against Fort Wayne's Adam Mazur (0-0, 1.45). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2023
- Bandits Bats Quieted by TinCaps' Bullpen, Drop Opener with Fort Wayne - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Rally for Road Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Loons Take Under Two Hour Series Opener 2-1 Over Captains - Great Lakes Loons
- Chiefs Come Back to Beat Sky Carp in 10 - Beloit Sky Carp
- Chiefs Walk It off in Come-From-Behind Fashion - Peoria Chiefs
- Tyler Callihan Drills 2 Home Runs in Dragons' 6-1 Win on Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Scores Five Runs in the First Two Innings, Tops Kernels 6-1 in Rain-Shortened Series Opener - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- It's Miller Time for Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Ricciardi and Amaya Join the Nuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: June 6 at Quad Cities River Bandits - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM Start) - Dayton Dragons
- River Bandits to Host Home Supplies Donation Drive - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Bandits Bats Quieted by TinCaps' Bullpen, Drop Opener with Fort Wayne
- River Bandits to Host Home Supplies Donation Drive
- Champlain's Quality Start Leads Quad Cities to Tenth-Straight Win
- Bandits Cruise to Ninth-Straight Victory
- Quad Cities Erases Early Deficit for Eighth Consecutive Victory