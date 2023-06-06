River Bandits to Host Home Supplies Donation Drive

Davenport, Iowa - As part of the River Bandits' commitment to the Quad Cities and the City of Davenport, the team announced it is hosting a home supplies donation drive for those impacted by the partial collapse of the apartment building located at 324 Main St. in Davenport.

In conjunction with the Salvation Army and Planet 93.9, the River Bandits will accept shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, and other home essentials at Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The community is invited to drop off donations outside the main gates of Modern Woodmen Park beginning at 5 p.m. prior to Quad Cities game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 6:30 p.m.

As a thank you, all donors will receive a ticket voucher good for a future regular season River Bandits home game.

"When tragedy strikes our community, the River Bandits family is there to help those in need," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "Our hearts go out to everyone who lived or had family or friends living at 324 Main Street. No building should ever have been allowed to deteriorate to the point where any part of it comes crashing down. But this community has an unsinkable spirit and a huge heart. We are making it easy for people to help out their fellow Quad Citizens- and by donating toiletries and other personal care essentials, they can make a real difference to people who would definitely appreciate it."

