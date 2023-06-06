Ricciardi and Amaya Join the Nuts

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Hunter Breault is placed on the Injured List

- Catcher Hansen López is placed on the Injured List

- Catcher Carlos Amaya is received from the Arizona Complex League

- Infielder Mariano Ricciardi is received from the Stockton Ports (Single-A - California League)

- Infielders Drew Swift and Joshwan Wright are removed from the roster while each spends a rehab stint in the Arizona Complex League

The updated Lansing roster has 28 active players and five players on the Injured List.

