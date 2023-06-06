Dayton Scores Five Runs in the First Two Innings, Tops Kernels 6-1 in Rain-Shortened Series Opener

Dayton, OH - Tyler Callihan's home runs in the first and second innings gave Dayton a five-run lead, one it would hold on to in a 6-1 five-inning rain-shortened win over Cedar Rapids Tuesday night.

On the first pitch of the contest thrown to the Dayton offense, Tyler Callihan smashed a home run to right field to put Dayton on the board off the jump 1-0. The next batter Austin Callahan then took ball four and advanced to third on a single, where he scored on a two-out error to extend the Dayton advantage to 2-0 after the first.

The Dragons continued to tack on in the bottom of the second. After a three-base error with one out in the inning, Wendell Marrero chopped a single into right field, scoring the Dragons' third run of the contest. With Marrero still on first base, the lineup flipped back to the top of the order, where Callihan smashed his second home run in as many innings, this one a two-run shot, making it 5-0 Dayton.

Cedar Rapids got on the scoreboard for the first time in the top of the third. After a groundout to start the frame, back-to-back walks put runners on first and second for Kala'i Rosario, who roped a line drive into left to put the Kernels on the board and make the score 5-1.

The score remained 5-1 until Dayton re-opened a five-run lead in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Edwin Arroyo lifted a triple into center and scored on a Ruben Ibarra single to set the score at 6-1, which would be the rained-shorted final in five innings.

The loss drops Cedar Rapids (29-23) to 6-4 in series openers, while Dayton (27-25) improves to 10-3 in its last 13 contests. Game two of the lone six-game series of the season between the Kernels and Dragons is set for tomorrow at 6:05, with Mike Parades making his second career CR start opposite Chase Petty.

