TinCaps Game Information: June 4 at Great Lakes

Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-30) @ Great Lakes Loons (27-22)

Saturday, June 4 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Road Game 26 of 66 | Game 50 of 132

LHP Jackson Wolf vs. RHP Emmet Sheehan

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne downed Great Lakes, 7-5. The TinCaps took a first inning lead on a Matthew Acosta double and extended it in the third to 5-0 thanks in part to a Brandon Valenzuela three-run homer. Lucas Dunn also homered in the game. This marked the team's first multi-homer game since April 23 at Lansing.

TRIPLE PLAY: The TinCaps won Friday, despite running into a triple play in the top of the 9th when 3 runners were tagged out on a Matthew Acosta single with runners at first and second... Coincidentally, the last time the 'Caps had hit into a triple play was also against the Loons. That happened at Parkview Field on May 29, 2011. Great Lakes center fielder Joc Pederson (a fantasy football player who's since become an MLB All-Star and 2-time World Series winner) caught a line drive and threw to second base to double-off another future major leaguer, Rymer Liriano. Yet another budding big leaguer, Rico Noel, tried to tag from third, but was thrown out at the plate... Also of note, the Loons' left fielder that game was Preston Mattingly (son of Don), who last fall was hired by the Phillies to be their Director of Player Development, after previously working for the Padres... Meanwhile, the only triple play Fort Wayne has turned, incredibly, occurred in the franchise's first ever game on April 10, 1993, at Waterloo.

JACKSON WOLF: Ranks 3rd in the MWL in K/9 (12.1) and 5th in K% (32%). Wolf is also 4th in swinging strike percentage (15%) and 10th in opponent's batting average (.197).

JACK STRONACH: Has 9 hits in his last 8 games including 4 doubles. Since May 20, his batting average has increased by 64 points. He' also walked 4 times and bumped up his on-base percentage by 80 points.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team Midwest League in K/9 (11.3) and total strikeouts (513).

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League (8.6 per game). Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 3rd in walks drawn (4.2 per game)... Infielder Ripken Reyes has swung and missed at the lowest percentage of pitches in the MWL (5%) and has struck out in only 13% of his plate appearances (3rd lowest rate).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 73 attempted base stealers (35%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 48, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 18, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.

CLOSER CONNECTIONS: Cole Percival saved Thursday's game for the Loons. His dad, Troy, pitched in the big leagues from 1995-2009. He was a 4-time All-Star with the Angels, and is their all-time leader in saves. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Padres added infielder Wyatt Hoffman to the TinCaps' roster. His dad, Trevor, is in the Hall of Fame as a Padre. He pitched in the majors from 1993-2010, was named an All-Star 7 times, and ranks 2nd all-time in saves (601).

ROAD TO OMAHA: The NCAA Baseball Tournament underway. There are 6 active TinCaps who played in the NCAA Tournament: starting pitchers Ryan Bergert and Jackson Wolf (West Virginia, 2019); reliever Luke Boyd (Baylor, 2017-19); catcher Anthony Vilar (Miami, 2019, '21); infielder Jack Stronach (UCLA, 2017-19); and utility man Lucas Dunn (Louisville, 2018-19).

