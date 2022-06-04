Antico's Go-Ahead Homer Pushes Chiefs to 5-2 Win Saturday
June 4, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Peoria, IL - A solo homer from Mike Antico put the Chiefs in front in the top of the seventh and they added on late to knock off the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-2 Saturday. Antico collected three hits and extended his on-base streak to 19 games in the process.
After an uneventful first inning, the teams traded blows in the second. In the Peoria half of the second, the Chiefs loaded the bases against Wisconsin starter Max Lazar. With one out in the inning, Tommy Jew flied to center, which allowed Aaron Antonini to trot home with a 1-0 lead. In the bottom half of the frame, Wisconsin doubled the Peoria output. Arbert Cipion, who made his High-A debut Friday, mashed a two-run homer to make it 2-1 Wisconsin.
Following the long ball, Chiefs starter Logan Gragg found his footing. Gragg did not allow a run the rest of the way and retired the final seven men he faced. He scattered just two runs over six innings to record his first quality start of the season. Gragg also earned his fifth professional win in the process.
In the Peoria half of the fifth, the Chiefs tied the game on a Francisco Hernandez single, who drove in a run for the second-straight night.
The 2-2 tie set the stage for the Antico blast in the seventh. On a 1-1 pitch, Antico lasered a home run over the wall in right-center to give Peoria their first lead since the second inning.
The Chiefs offense wasn't finished as they added on in each of the final two innings. In the eighth, a Noah Mendlinger sac fly made it 4-2 Peoria. An inning later, Todd Lott doubled to right to plate Ramon Mendoza and extend the Chiefs lead to 5-2.
Peoria's bullpen posted three shutout innings to extend the scoreless streak to 21 innings. Gianluca Dalatri maneuvered through the seventh and eighth, while Leonardo Taveras pitched a clean ninth to earn his second save of the year.
The Chiefs will try to win their second consecutive road series with the finale set for tomorrow at 1:10. Right-hander Zane Mills will make his third start in a Peoria uniform.
