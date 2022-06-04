Anthony Prato Promoted to Wichita, Kernels Add Dylan Neuse

Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids infielder Anthony Prato has been promoted to the Wichita Wind Surge. In a corresponding move, the Kernels have added outfielder Dylan Neuse from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. With today's transactions, Cedar Rapids' active roster stands at 30 players.

Prato slashed .271/.349/.486 for an .835 over 45 games with the Kernels, scoring 46 runs and driving in 33 while smashing eight doubles, five triples and seven long balls. Setting the table as the everyday leadoff man for one of the Midwest League's most productive lineups, Prato leads the circuit in runs scored while ranking third in triples, fourth in RBI, fifth in hits and total bases, seventh in extra-base hits, and eighth in both slugging and OPS. The 2019 7th-round pick has shown tremendous defensive versatility, spending time at second, third, shortstop and both corner outfield spots this season.

Neuse is in his professional debut season after being selected in the 17th round of the 2021 Amateur Draft. The 23-year old hit .211 with a .330 on-base percentage with Fort Myers over 31 games, scoring 15 runs and homering twice. He has played flawless defense across all three outfield spots with four outfield assists. Neuse was named 2021 Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year at Texas Tech and enjoyed a stellar three-year career with the Red Raiders following a season at McLennan College in 2018.

