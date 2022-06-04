Madden Shines in Defeat

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps welcomed a new addition and enjoyed a dominant pitching performance from Ty Madden but couldn't capitalize on offense, falling to the Lake County Captains 2-1 Friday night at Classic Park.

Madden - the Tigers No. 6 prospect - had his best start as a professional, tossing six innings while allowing just one run on three hits and striking out a single game-high seven batters. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the narrow defeat.

Before the game, the Tigers added outfielder Akil Baddoo to the roster as part of a MiLB Rehab Assignment. Baddoo, who ranked second in the American League with seven triples last season, led off, playing centerfield while going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Madden retired five of the first six batters as Cleveland Guardians top-20 prospect Jhonkensy Noel blasted a solo home run in the second inning to put the Captains in front 1-0. Lake County starter Gavin Williams struck out the side in the third inning before Wenceel Perez lifted a sacrifice fly in the fourth, leveling the score at 1-1. The game remained deadlocked until the seventh when Alexfri Planez roped a single before Michael Amditis scored him on a sacrifice fly to forge the Captains back in front 2-1. The Whitecaps advanced three runners into scoring position through the final three innings. Still, they failed to push across a run, as Lake County relievers Alaska Abney, Raymond Burgos, and Randy Labaut combined for 3.2 scoreless innings on a pair of strikeouts to close the book on the 2-1 victory.

Whitecaps reliever Ted Stuka (0-2) suffers his second loss, allowing one run through one inning. Williams tossed 6.1 shutout frames with eight strikeouts as Abney (2-1) collected his second win, getting the final two outs in a scoreless seventh inning. Meanwhile, Labaut notches his second save with a scoreless ninth inning. The Captains improve to 25-23 as the Whitecaps fall to 22-27. Upon returning to West Michigan, Daniel Cabrera is 6-for-10 with a double, home run, and two runs scored since rejoining the team from Double-A Erie to begin the week.

The Whitecaps play the fifth game of this six-game series with the Lake County Captains Saturday at 7:00 pm. Righty Keider Montero gets the start for the Whitecaps against Captains lefty Doug Nikhazy. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

