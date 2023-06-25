TinCaps Game Information: June 25 at South Bend (Cubs)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-1, 33-35) @ South Bend Cubs (1-1, 31-36)

Sunday, June 25 | 2:05 p.m. ET | Four Winds Field | South Bend, IN

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Luis Devers

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: While the TinCaps are on a 12-game road trip, Friday night the ballpark hosted "Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival" and Saturday brought "Ripple: A Middle Waves Music Festival Hype Event"... the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Pops is set for Saturday, July 1.

FIRST HALF REVIEW: The TinCaps (32-34) finished 4th in the 6-team Midwest League East Division, which was won by the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons (45-20)... Out of the 12 teams in the league, the 'Caps actually tied for the 3rd best run differential (+20)... Fort Wayne pitchers allowed the fewest home runs (34) out of all 30 High-A teams... The TinCaps began the season with an 0-5 record and were as many as 12 games below .500 through May 13 (10-22)... They ended the half going 22-12.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 4 of their last 6 games and are 13-7 in their last 20... They're also 3-0-2 in their last 5 series.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +19 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 36-32 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

5,000,000 FANS: With a sellout crowd of 7,440 fans at Parkview Field on June 16, the TinCaps welcomed their 5 millionth fan since the ballpark opened in 2009.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,696 fans per game so far this year across 33 openings, including 5 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.37). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.69 ERA, 2nd highest.

JAIRO IRIARTE: Among MWL pitchers who've thrown at least as many innings as he has this year (49), ranks 4th in K/9 (11) and 5th in K% (28%).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 13 on Top 100 list)... Since May 7, 4th in the MWL in average (.310)... For season, ranks 5th in H (64) and R (40)... 6th lowest K% (12%) and 8th lowest SwStr% (8%).

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 68 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (54), 2nd in walks (50; 17% BB%), 4th in OBP (.395), and 5th in SB (23)... 4th lowest SwStr% (5%) and 5th best BB/K (0.9).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 1st in RBIs (48)... 2nd in G (67) and HR (11)... 3rd in R (43) and BB (45; 16% BB%)... 6th in SLG (.464)... 6th in wRC+ (139), OPS (.836), and BB/K (0.9)... 8th in H (61)... and 10th in 2B (14).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 21 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .836 OPS would rank 7th highest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917)... Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910)... Rymer Liriano (2011, .882)... Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL batters with 150-plus plate appearances, ranks 9th in wRC+ (140) and 10th in AVG (.282), SLG (.458), and OPS (.831).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 7th in G (64), 3rd in H (67), 6th in RBIs (41), 7th in AVG (.277), and 10th in 2B (14).

JUSTIN FARMER: First 24 G: .135 / .256 / .230 (.486 OPS)... Since May 11 (39 G), .281 / .361 / .398 (.759 OPS).

