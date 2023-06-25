Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:10 PM Game)

Sunday, June 25, 2023lGame # 3 (69)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l1:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (0-2, 31-36) at Dayton Dragons (2-0, 35-33)

RH Aaron Davenport (0-5, 6.28) vs. RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.45)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of a six-game series. This is the third game of the second half season in the Midwest League split-season format.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 5, Lake County 1. Julian Aguiar fired six scoreless innings to lower his season ERA to 1.97 and Tyler Callihan had two hits including a home run. Austin Callahan also had two hits including a two-run double. Dragons pitchers allowed just four hits in the game.

Current Series (June 20-25 vs. Lake County): The Dragons are 3-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .190 batting average; 3.4 runs/game; 2 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 1.96 ERA; 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 2-0 in the second half and hold sole possession of first place for the first time since June 19, 2022, when they held a one-half game lead over Great Lakes with four games to play in the first half.

The Dragons are 18-10 over their last 28 games. They are 28-20 (.583) since April 30. The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.14, first in the Midwest League and tied with Hudson Valley (Yankees affiliate in the South Atlantic League) for the best in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers is batting .333 with four doubles and a triple over his last 14 games to raise his batting average from .203 to .243.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 21 games is batting .366 with three home runs, two triples, and seven doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .248.

Tyler Callihan is batting .333 over his last 11 games with a home run, two doubles, and one triple.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (1.97) and is first in opponent batting average (.170). He is tied for second in strikeouts (64). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41.

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.29 in just 28 innings (seven starts).

Jose Acuña has a 2.45 ERA, which would rank second in the league, but Acuña is three innings short of qualifying for the ERA rankings.

Several Dragons relievers have had several recent strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 10 G: 2-0, 4 Sv, 13.1 IP, 0 R, 15 SO...Owen Holt over his last 6 G: 11.2 IP, 1 R...Myles Gayman over his last 10 G: 4-0, 21.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.27 ERA...Vin Timpanelli over his last 6 G: 10 IP, 3 R, 1 ER...Braxton Roxby over his last 9 G: 1-0, 3 Sv, 13.2 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 1.32 ERA...Javien Sandridge over his last 7 G: 11 IP, 2 R. All six have ERAs under 2.50 in the month of June.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, June 27 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-3, 3.32) at West Michigan TBA

Wednesday, June 28 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.29) at West Michigan TBA

Thursday, June 29 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-4, 4.04) at West Michigan TBA

Friday, June 30 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Chris McElvain (0-0, 2.25) at West Michigan TBA

Saturday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (4-1, 1.97) at West Michigan TBA

Sunday, July 2 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña at West Michigan TBA

