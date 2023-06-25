Reds Pitcher Derek Law Expected to Start for Dragons Today on Rehab Assignment

DAYTON, OHIO-Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Derek Law is expected to start today's game for the Dayton Dragons on a major league injury rehabilitation assignment. Law is scheduled to throw one inning.

Law has pitched in 20 games this season for the Reds, posting an earned run average of 2.57. He last pitched on May 16. Reds.com has reported that Law has been sidelined with a mild right flexor mass strain.

Law has pitched in 213 major league games since his debut in 2016.

The Dragons host the Lake County Captains at 1:10 p.m. today at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

