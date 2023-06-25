Kernels Sweep Sunday Doubleheader with Beloit 10-6 and 8-3

Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning in the continuation of Saturday's suspended game to take down Beloit 10-6 in game one on Sunday afternoon. The team then used a four-run third to overpower Beloit 8-3 in game two as the Kernels sweep the Sky Carp in the Sunday doubleheader.

With the game tied 1-1 after the second inning Saturday night, the contest was suspended by rain and was resumed as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. After a scoreless top of the third, the Kernels exploded for five runs in the bottom of the inning. A walk and a single put two on for Kala'i Rosario, who drove in a run with a single. The next batter Ben Ross then delivered a three-run home run to make it 5-1. After a pair of outs, Jose Salas was hit by a pitch, then after reaching third, he came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.

Beloit rallied to tack on runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, cutting the Cedar Rapids lead down one at 6-4.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Kala'i Rosario launched a solo home run to open the lead back up to 7-4.

A two-run home run by Osiris Johnson for Beloit again cut the lead down to a run at 7-6.

Up by one in the last of the eighth, Cedar Rapids padded the lead back to four. After Andrew Cossetti and Willie Joe Garry Jr. combined to produce a run with a pair of doubles, Jorel Ortega lifted to a two-run home run to give the Kernels a 10-6 lead which would be the final.

In game two, Orlando Rodriguez got the start for Cedar Rapids and picked up his Midwest League-best seventh win of the season on the mound. The right-hander went five scoreless innings allowing just two hits while picking up a pair of strikeouts.

With Rodriguez's dominating on the mound, the Kernels opened up a 4-0 lead in the third. A walk and a Kyler Fedko double put two on for Tanner Schobel, who scored both with a two-run single. A few batters later, Schobel scored on an Ortega RBI base hit to give the Kernels the three-run lead. That advantage grew to four when Misael Urbina scored Ortega with a single.

In the fourth inning, Schobel drove in two more runs with his fourth home run of the series, this one out to right field, opening the lead to 6-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Ross and Ortega singled to lead off the frame, and both came home to score on a Beloit error to give the Kernels an 8-0 advantage.

Back-to-back home runs by Beloit in the top of the seventh cut the Kernels' lead down to five at 8-3, but it was too little too late for the Sky Carp as the Kernels take both games of the Sunday doubleheader.

The pair of wins for the Kernels are the first two in the second half of the season, as Cedar Rapids improves to 2-1 in the second half and 42-27 overall. The Kernels take 10 of the 12 games on the 12-game homestand and are back on the road on Wednesday night, opening up a six-game series with Peoria to begin a 12 games in 12 days stretch.

