TinCaps Game Information: June 23 at South Bend (Cubs)

June 23, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (0-0, 32-34) @ South Bend Cubs (0-0, 30-35)

Friday, June 23 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Four Winds Field | South Bend, IN

LHP Bodi Rascon vs. RHP Brandon Birdsell

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: While the TinCaps are on a 12-game road trip, tonight the ballpark is hosting "Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival"... Saturday brings "Ripple: A Middle Waves Music Festival Hype Event"... and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Pops is set for Saturday, July 1.

FIRST HALF REVIEW: The TinCaps (32-34) finished 4th in the 6-team Midwest League East Division, which was won by the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons (45-20)... Out of the 12 teams in the league, the 'Caps actually tied for the 3rd best run differential (+20)... Fort Wayne pitchers allowed the fewest home runs (34) out of all 60 High-A teams... The TinCaps began the season with an 0-5 record and were as many as 12 games below .500 through May 13 (10-22)... They ended the half going 22-12.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 3 of their last 4 games and are 12-6 in their last 18 games, and 3-0-2 in their last 5 series.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +20 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 35-31 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

5,000,000 FANS: With a sellout crowd of 7,440 fans at Parkview Field last Friday night, the TinCaps welcomed their 5 millionth fan since the ballpark opened in 2009.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,696 fans per game so far this year across 33 openings, including 5 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 3rd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.30). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.78 ERA, 2nd highest.

STREAKS: Juan Zabala has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games and Brandon Valenzuela is on a 13-gamer.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 13 on Top 100 list)... Since May 7, 2nd in the MWL in average (.322)... For season, ranks 10thin average (.275), 4th in H (63), 5th in R (39) and 7th in TB (99)... 6th lowest K% (12%) and 8th lowest SwStr% (6.4%).

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 66 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (50), 2nd in walks (48; 17% BB%), 4th lowest SwStr% (6%), 5th in SB (20) and BB/K (0.9), and 8th in OBP (.387).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks tied for 1st in HR (11)... 2nd in G (65), RBIs (46), TB (108), and R (43)... 3rd in BB (44; 15% BB%)... 4th in SLG (.468) and ISO (.212)... 5th in wRC+ (141), OPS (.841), and wOBA (.386)... and 6th in 2B (14) and BB/K (0.9).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 22 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .841 OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917)... Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910)... Rymer Liriano (2011, .882)... Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL batters with 140+ plate appearances, ranks 6th in SLG (.476), 7th in OPS (.862) and AVG (.294) and 8th in wRC+ (148)... hitting .333 in June (5th best).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 4th in H (62), 6th in 2B (14), and 7th in RBIs (37).

JUSTIN FARMER: In June, 18 G, slashing .302 / .397 / .444 (.841 OPS) with a HR, 12 RBIs and 7 SB - top 15 in MWL in AVG, OBP & OPS. (First 24 games: .135 / .256 / .230, .486 OPS.)

