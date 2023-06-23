Late Kernels' Comeback Falls Short in 11-9 Beloit Victory

June 23, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Down 10-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night, Cedar Rapids rallied to cut an eight-run deficit to two, sending the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but a Noah Cardenas popout ended the contest as Beloit takes the first game of the second half of the season 11-9 over Cedar Rapids.

The Sky Carp offense got going right away for Friday night. A three-base error and a sac fly gave the Sky Carp a one-run lead; the next batter Kahil Watson slugged his second home run in as many nights to give the Sky Carp a 2-0 head start in the third inning.

In the fourth, three straight singles loaded the bases for Beloit, and a bases-loaded walk followed by a two-run single gave the Sky Carp a 5-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the fourth frame, Cedar Rapids got on the scoreboard. To lead off the inning, Tanner Schobel notched his third home run of the series with a blast to left field, then the next batter Emmanuel Rodriguez hit his second home run in as many games as back-to-back solo shots cut the Sky Carp led to 5-2.

It did not take long for the Sky Carp to start to grow that lead once again. In the fifth, a walk and a single put runners on the corners, then a wild pitch and a Joe Mack RBI single propelled the Sky Carp to a 7-2 lead.

In the sixth inning, two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Jacob Berry, who continued his hot series with a bases-clearing double to give the Sky Carp their largest lead of the night at 10-2.

In the seventh inning, the rally began for Cedar Rapids. After a Misael Urbina double, Jose Salas cut the Beloit lead to seven with a sacrifice fly.

In the eighth inning, lead-off walks by Rodriguez and Kala'i Rosario put two on for Noah Miller, who produced an RBI single. The next batter Noah Cardenas scored a run with an RBI groundout, then Urbina ripped an RBI double, and Jorel Ortega got into the act with an RBI single, making it just a two-run game at 10-8.

Beloit got an insurance run back in the top of the ninth inning. After a Mack double, he came around to score on a Ynmanol Marinez RBI single, opening it back to a three-run game at 11-8.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rosario walked and took second base on a defensive indifference. With two outs Miller then scored him on an RBI single, cutting the Sky Carp lead down to two, but that was the closest the Kernels got as Beloit hung on to take game four of the series 11-9.

The Kernels drop the first game of the second half of the season and just the second contest of the twelve-game homestand. Cedar Rapids and Beloit play game five of the six-game series tomorrow night at 6:35 with Kyle Jones on the mound against Gabe Bierman.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.