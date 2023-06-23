Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:10 PM Game)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, June 23, 2023lGame # 1 (67)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (0-0, 31-34) at Dayton Dragons (0-0, 33-33)

LH Steve Hajjar (0-1, 5.40) vs. RH Chris McElvain (3-3, 3.04 at Daytona)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fourth game of a six-game series. This is the first game of the second half season in the Midwest League split-season format.

Last Game: Thursday: Lake County 8, Dayton 3. The Captains built a 4-0 lead over the first five innings and led 7-0 before the Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Jack Rogers went 4 for 5 with two doubles for Dayton to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games, the longest of the year for a Dayton player. Tyler Callihan had two hits including a double.

In the Standings: The Dragons finished the first half in second place (East Division), one-half game ahead of third place West Michigan. Great Lakes won the East Division first half title and qualified for post-season play in September.

Team Notes

The Dragons finished the first half with a .500 record for the fourth time in franchise history (2003, 2006, 2011). In 2011, they followed their 35-35 first half record by going 48-22 in the second half, their all-time best half. That team featured Billy Hamilton, Tucker Barnhart, and Donald Lutz.

The Dragons finished the first half in second place behind Great Lakes for the second straight year. In 2022, they went 39-27 in the first half and finished one game behind the Loons.

The Dragons are 16-10 over their last 26 games. They are 26-20 (.565) since April 30. The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.24, first in the Midwest League and second best in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers has hit safely in 12 straight games, establishing the team's longest hitting streak of 2023. Rogers is batting .362 with four doubles and a triple during the hitting streak to raise his batting average from .203 to .247. Last night, Rogers was 4 for 5 with two doubles.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 19 games is batting .387 with three home runs, two triples, and six doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .251.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (2.19) and is first in opponent batting average (.173). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41.

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.29 in just 28 innings (seven starts).

Jose Acuña has a 2.45 ERA, which would rank second in the league, but Acuña is 1.2 innings short of qualifying for the ERA rankings.

Several Dragons relievers have had several recent strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 9 G: 2-0, 4 Sv, 12.1 IP, 0 R, 15 SO...Javien Sandridge over his last 6 G: 9 IP, 1 R...Owen Holt over his last 6 G: 11.2 IP, 1 R...Myles Gayman over his last 9 G: 4-0, 19.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.40 ERA...Vin Timpanelli over his last 5 G: 9 IP, 3 R, 1 ER.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, June 24 (7:10 pm): Lake County RH Reid Johnston (5-3, 3.81) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.19) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 25 (1:10 pm): Lake County RH Aaron Davenport (0-5, 6.28) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.45) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

