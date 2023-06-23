'Caps' Rally Falls Short in 8-6 Loss

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps bullpen impressed, but their offense failed to rally, as the Great Lakes Loons capitalized on several critical offensive opportunities in an 8-6 loss in front of 5,993 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The West Michigan Whitecaps posted a single game-high 15 strikeouts in the contest. However, the Loons finished 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position, including two four-run innings to earn the narrow victory.

The 'Caps grabbed the lead in the first, as Josh Crouch scored on a wild pitch to deliver West Michigan the 1-0 advantage. Great Lakes responded with a four-run third inning - highlighted by a pair of RBI doubles from Luis Diaz and Alex Freeland - forging the Loons in front 4-1. Great Lakes added to their advantage by plating another four runs in the fifth - featuring a two-run double from Griffin Lockwood-Powell - stretching their lead to 8-1. West Michigan continued to chip away as Jace Jung collected a solo home run before Crouch added an RBI single to cut the lead to 8-3. The Whitecaps plated three more runs through the sixth and seventh frames as Roberto Campos and Eliezer Alfonzo added RBI doubles before Izaac Pacheco lifted a sacrifice fly, cutting the Loons advantage to 8-6. However, West Michigan could not complete the rally, as Loons relievers Michael Hobbs and Benony Robles combined for 2.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts to end the 'Caps run and earn the 8-6 victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 32-34 and 0-1 in the second half. The Loons improve to 46-20 and 1-0 in the second half. Hobbs (2-2) secures his second win as Robles picks up his fifth save with a scoreless ninth. Whitecaps starter Wilkel Hernandez (1-5) suffers his fifth loss, allowing four runs through three innings of work. The Whitecaps and Loons finished in 3:06 - marking the first time the 'Caps have played back-to-back three-plus hour games in 2023. Meanwhile, Roberto Campos extends his hitting streak to 14 games - the longest by any Whitecap this season.

The Whitecaps and Loons play the penultimate game of this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Lefty Carlos Pena gets the start for West Michigan. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

