Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra's Brats, Beer, & Beethoven Returns on July 15

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra is ready for their seventh Brats, Beer, and Beethoven event at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. This free event will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 7:30pm, and is presented by Community First Credit Union and Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.

"This is our gift back to the community. We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable. It is a free event where your whole family can come and enjoy the concert, grab your favorite Timber Rattlers snacks, let the kids play and run around, and enjoy a huge fireworks display at the end of the night," said Jamie LaFreniere, Executive Director of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. "Absolutely everyone belongs here, and it is designed to bring us all together."

The musical selections this year will range from Beethoven and Sousa to Queen, The Moody Blues, and Journey. Fox Valleyaires Men's Barbershop Chorus and MacDowell Male Chorus will perform this year, too.

Brats, Beer, and Beethoven is a free event with no charge for parking or admission to the stadium. The parking lot opens at 5:00pm. The gates to the stadium open at 6:00pm with the show beginning at 7:30pm. All seating for the event is based on first-come, first-serve availability. There will be food and beverages available for purchase from the concessions stands with fireworks scheduled at the end of the night.

"FVSO is also happy to bring back their open rehearsal hours during the daytime hours for a more sensory-friendly experience," said LaFreniere. "For those with special needs who have a hard time with large crowds and don't want the noise of fireworks, we love having them join us earlier so they can still get to enjoy a free concert."

Please contact FVSO at info@foxvalleysymphony.com to make special accommodations for the daytime rehearsal.

