Swift Promoted to Midland, Campos to Vegas

June 23, 2023







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Drew Swift is promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)

- Infielder Alexander Campos is promoted to Las Vegas (Triple-A - Pacific Coast League)

Swift, 24, was drafted by Oakland in the eighth round in 2021 from Arizona State University. He first joined the Lugnuts that summer before returning in 2022 to hit .253 with a .352 on-base percentage, stealing 21 bases in 23 attempts. After opening this season on the Injured List, he was activated on June 13 and played in six games, playing sparkling defense at second base while batting 5-for-23 (.217) with two doubles, four walks and two steals. This is his first trip to the Double-A level.

Campos, 23, was picked up via trade from the Seattle Mariners in 2017 for Ryon Healy. After slashing .304/.422/.420 with two home runs in 23 games for Lansing in 2022, he returned to hit .244/.354/.329 with one home run in 28 games this season. This is his first trip to Triple-A

The Lansing roster has 25 active players and six players on the Injured List.

