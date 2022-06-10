TinCaps Game Information: June 10 vs. Lake County

Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-33) vs. Lake County Captains (28-25)

Friday, June 10 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 28 of 66 | Game 55 of 132

LHP Jackson Wolf vs. LHP Rodney Boone

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps won their first game of the series, 5-4, over the Captains. Brandon Valenzuela and Agustín Ruiz both homered in the winning effort. Fort Wayne rallied from behind in the sixth inning on Jack Stronach and Olivier Basabe doubles.

WANDS & WIZARDS NIGHT: The TinCaps are wearing special jerseys, inspired by Gryffindor, from Harry Potter. Fans in the ballpark tonight will have the chance to win the game-worn jerseys for free. Some fans have purchased a special ticket package for the game that includes a TinCaps-themed scarf.

SCOUT NIGHT: Dozens of local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and American Heritage Girls will be in attendance tonight. Kids will take part in a pregame color guard presentation. Other elements include receiving a TinCaps scout patch and camping out on the field overnight following the game with entertainment on the video board.

JACK STRONACH: With two walks and a double Thursday, since May 25 (13 games), he's slashing .378 / .500 / .541 (1.041 OPS). In this stretch, he leads the Midwest League in OBP, while ranking 2nd in AVG. He has 6 doubles in this period - also tied for most in the league.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Over his last 10 games, he's hit 3 home runs (May 29 vs. QC, June 3 @ GL, June 9 vs. LC). This is the best power stretch from Brandon since he hit 3 home runs in 5 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin last season (May 4-8, 2021).

MATTHEW ACOSTA: With a bunt single Thursday, has 8 hits over the last games. In this span, he's slashing .348 / .448 / .565 (1.013) with 2 doubles, a homer, and even 4 stolen bases.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team MWL in K/9 (11.27) and total strikeouts (565). Fort Wayne is the only team with a K/9 above 11.

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League (8.7 per game). Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 3rd in walks drawn (4.1 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers are 3rd in the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 76 attempted base stealers (33%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 50, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 19, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.

STEP UP TO THE PLATE: In partnership with the Red Cross, Parkview Field will be hosting a Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 14 (8am-2pm).

PLAY BALL: This is Play Ball Weekend around MLB and MiLB, celebrating the game and encouraging kids to play ball. The TinCaps are partnering with the Boys & Girls Club on Saturday. Kids will have the special chance to watch the team's batting practice, plus play in the Sweetwater Fun Zone before the game. They're also being provided with a voucher for a hot dog, chips, and a drink. On top of that, they'll see the postgame fireworks from the dugouts, and receive a plastic bat/ball set.

