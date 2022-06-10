Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday

Friday, June 10, 2022 l Game # 54

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (30-24) at Dayton Dragons (36-17)

LH Lael Lockhart (1-0, 2.29) vs. RH Connor Phillips (3-2, 2.57)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fourth game of a six-game series.

Season Series vs. Great Lakes: Great Lakes 2, Dayton 1.

Best Ever: The Dragons record of 36-17 is the best in franchise history through the first 53 games of a season. The previous best over the first 53 games was 34-19 in 2007.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, six and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes with 13 games to play in the first half season. The final day of the first half is June 23. The Dragons "magic number" is seven to eliminate Great Lakes and six to eliminate Lake County.

Last Game: Thursday: Game 1: Great Lakes 6, Dayton 5 (8 innings). Game 2: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 3. The Dragons went a combined 2 for 21 with men in scoring position in the doubleheader, losing two one-run games (they had lost only three one-run games all season prior to yesterday). The second game of the doubleheader marked the first time all season that the Dragons scored first at home but went on to lose. Dayton hit three home runs in the doubleheader (Allan Cerda, Justice Thompson, Mat Nelson).

Team Notes

The Dragons 36-17 (.679) record is tied for fourth best of all Minor League Baseball (Aberdeen, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston make up the top three).

Dayton leads the MWL in home runs with 64, one more than Cedar Rapids. The Dragons also lead the league in slugging percentage (.429).

The Dragons team ERA in their 36 wins is 2.28 (308 IP, 78 ER). Their team ERA in their 17 losses is 7.91 (132 IP, 116 ER).

The Dragons have completed nine series, winning eight and splitting one.

Player Notes

Elly De La Cruz had a 13-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday. De La Cruz is now tied for second in the MWL in extra base hits (26), second in slugging percentage (.576), tied for fourth in home runs (11), and tied for second in RBI (37).

Alex McGarry leads the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.609). He is tied for fourth in extra base hits (24) while ranking tied for fourth in home runs (11) and tied for second in runs batted in (37)...McGarry connected on his 10th homer on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007).

Alex McGarry has 24 extra base hits in 40 games, an average of .60 extra base hits per game. Elly De La Cruz has 26 extra base hits in 46 games (.57 per game). Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006).

Joe Boyle leads the MWL in earned run average (0.84) and opponent's batting average (.075).

Connor Phillips leads the MWL in strikeouts with 72. Since April 28, Phillips has made six starts, posting a 1.54 ERA (35 IP, 18 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 11 BB, 51 SO).

Garrett Wolforth is batting .381 in six games on the homestand, going 8 for 21 with two home runs, two doubles, and a triple.

Justice Thompson over his last 16 games is batting .302 with two home runs, 12 RBI, and six stolen bases.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, June 11 (7:09 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Kyle Hurt (4-1, 3.04) at Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-1, 3.94) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 12 (1:09 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Kendall Williams (1-3, 3.56) at Dayton RH James Proctor (4-2, 4.54) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

