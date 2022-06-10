Morissette Sends Fans Home Happy

June 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp didn't settle for just one comeback Friday night against Wisconsin.

They needed three.

Beloit battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the ninth inning to send the game into extras, then evened the game in the 10th inning before Cody Morissette ended the proceedings with a monster home run to right field, a two-run shot that made the Sky Carp 5-4 winners.

A fantastic crowd of 2,103 participated in a special moment at the end of the fifth inning, when each fan, player, umpire and member of the staff held up a card commemorating someone they knew that was battling cancer.

Following the game, a spectacular fireworks show dazzled the crowd, which went home extra happy after the epic Beloit comeback.

Dalvy Rosario tied the game in the ninth with a sacrifice fly, while Bennett Hostetler had a clutch two-out double in the 10th to extend the game.

Beloit's Evan Fitterer allowed just a single run in 5 2-3 frames, and the Beloit bullpen was outstanding as well.

The Sky Carp and Timber Rattlers will face off in game fiveof their six-game series Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium. It's Pride Night at the ballpark, with the first 1,000 fans through the gate getting a special pride Sky Carp hat.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35, with the gates open at 5:30.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.