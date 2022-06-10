Emanuels Proves Rocksteady as Lugnuts Split Doubleheader

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - After dropping the opening game of a doubleheader, 6-1, the Lansing Lugnuts (21-34) shelled the West Michigan Whitecaps (25-30) in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed nightcap, winning 7-2 behind a strong outing from Stevie Emanuels on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

In Game 1, Jonny Butler's seventh-inning home run off reliever Elvis Alvarado supplied the Lugnuts' only run; West Michigan starter Ty Madden, the 32nd overall selection of the 2021 draft, had blanked the Nuts on one hit through the first six innings, striking out three.

Nuts starter Jeff Criswell matched Madden with goose eggs through the first four innings but was touched up for six runs in the fifth, keyed by a Trei Cruz three-run homer to center. Criswell tossed 4 2/3 innings in all, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three.

The Whitecaps wore TMNT-inspired uniforms in the nightcap, only to be shredded by Emanuels. The 6-foot-5 right-hander from Washington gave up one run in five innings - a Bryant Packard RBI fielder's choice in the fourth inning - while striking out three and allowing four singles and three walks.

The Nuts' offense took care of the rest, scoring two runs in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth - including Tyler Soderstrom's team-leading 11th homer of the year - and one in the fifth. Jared McDonald doubled twice, provided a sacrifice fly and scored two runs and Lazaro Armenteros doubled, walked and delivered a two-run single to lead an 11-hit attack.

Mac Lardner tossed the final two innings out of the Lansing bullpen, allowing a Jose King sacrifice fly in the seventh to close out the scoring.

The Lugnuts and Whitecaps have split the first four games of the series, setting up Saturday night's matchup between Nuts right-hander Blake Beers (1.50 ERA) and Whitecaps right-hander Jordan Marks (6.31). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

The two ballclubs wrap up their six-game series on Sunday before the Nuts return home Tuesday, June 14, opening a 12-game, 13-day stretch against Fort Wayne and Beloit. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

