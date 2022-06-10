Peoria Holds Off Quad Cities 4-3 Friday

Peoria, IL - After sitting through a 43-minute rain delay, the Peoria Chiefs racked up their second consecutive win over the Quad Cities River Bandits with a 4-3 triumph Friday.

Quad Cities threatened in the top of the first inning as they loaded the bases with just one out against Logan Gragg. Gragg, who was looking for his third consecutive win, stranded the sacks full by getting Kale Emshoff to foul out and Herard Gonzalez to ground out to first.

The game remained scoreless until Mike Antcio stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third. With a 2-0 count, Antico cleared the wall in right field for his fifth homer of the season and his second in as many nights. His solo blast gave Peoria the early advantage, 1-0. Later in the frame, Tyler Reichenborn singled and advanced to second on a balk by River Bandits hurler Rylan Kaufman. The balk proved costly as a two-out single from LJ Jones allowed Reichenborn to scamper home and push the Chiefs lead to 2-0.

In the fifth inning, the teams traded blows. Quad Cities plated an unearned tally after a Gragg throwing error created a scoring opportunity. A single from Parker Bates cut the Chiefs in half, 2-1. Gragg was able to finish the frame and qualify for the win. In the Peoria half of the frame, a Todd Lott knock plated Antico to make it 3-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Peoria had a chance to blow the game open but settled for just one run. After two singles and a walk loaded the bases with no one out, Luis Rodriguez hit a sharp single into center to score Jacob Buchberger. With a 4-1 lead and the bases still loaded, Quad Cities turned to reliever Emilio Marquez. The left-handed recorded two strikeouts and an infield pop-up to limit the damage any further.

After two scoreless innings from Michael YaSenka, Quad Cities touched up the right-hander in the eighth. After Bates and Tyler Gentry walked to kick off the inning, Luca Tresh doubled into the left field corner to plate Bates. With the Chiefs lead sitting at 4-2, YaSenka was lifted for Gianluca Dalatri. After striking out Kale Emshoff, an RBI groundout made it a 4-3 game. With the tying-run at third, Dalatri got Peyton Wilson to fly out to keep the Chiefs in front.

In the ninth, Dalatri hit the lead-off batter Dillan Shrum to put the tying-run right back on base. After a sac bunt and a fly out, the tying tally sat 90-feet away at third base. Bates, who reached three times Friday, was unable to deliver when it mattered most, as he popped out in foul territory to end the contest.

With the win, the Chiefs guaranteed themselves at least a split in the six-game series. For Gragg, he picked up his fourth win of the year and became just the second Peoria hurler to win three-straight decisions. Game five is set for Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Zane Mills is the scheduled starter for Peoria.

