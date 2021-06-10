TinCaps Game Information: June 10 vs. Lake County

June 10, 2021 - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-18) vs. Lake County Captains (17-15)

Thursday, June 10 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Home Game 20 of 60 | Game 32 of 120

RHP Matt Waldron (2.93 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Allen (1.63 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

WE MEET AGAIN: TinCaps starter Matt Waldron was drafted by the Indians in 2019 before being traded to the Padres in 2020. Lake County's roster currently features 9 other pitchers drafted by the Tribe in 2019, plus 3 position players. Between his time in the Arizona League and Short-Season, Waldron was teammates with the following Captains in tonight's lineup: Will Brennan, Brayan Rocchio, George Valera, Bryan Lavastida, Aaron Bracho, and Raynel Delgado (CLE had 2 "AZL" teams, with José Tena on the opposite side).

NOTABLE NUMBERS: Matt Waldron ranks 6th in High-A Central in ERA (2.93) and WHIP (0.98). Better yet, Waldron has walked just 3 batters through 30.2 innings. That works out to a 0.88 BB/9 (2nd lowest in HAC). As Waldron has 32 strikeouts, his 10.67 K/BB also ranks 2nd. In other terms, Waldon has struck out 26% of the batters he's faced (9th highest %) and walked only 2%. To go further, 67% of the pitches he's thrown have been for strikes. When opponents do put the ball in play against Waldron, 50% of the time it's been a fly ball (5th highest %) and only 8% of the time has it been recorded as a line drive (lowest %).

WALK THIS WAY: Dwanya Williams-Sutton doesn't have enough plate appearances to qualify as a league leader right now, but if he did, he'd league High-A Central in BB% at 21.6%. Add in that he's been hit by 2 pitches while batting .263, and his .451 OBP would rank 2nd and .977 OPS would be 3rd... Williams-Sutton led the Low-A Midwest League in OBP in 2019 at .411.

FAMILIAR NAME: Lake County left-handed starter Logan Allen isn't to be confused with the former TinCaps left-handed starting pitcher of the same name. That Logan Allen was with Fort Wayne in 2016 and then had an All-Star 2017 season here. He made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2019. Later that season he was traded to the Indians, who coincidentally drafted this Logan Allen in 2020. Logan Shane Allen is currently with Triple-A Columbus after making 5 starts for Cleveland earlier this year. Logan Taylor Allen, Cleveland's No. 23 prospect, is leading High-A Central in ERA (1.63).

