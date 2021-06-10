Chiefs Increase Capacity to 100%, Effective Friday, June 11

PEORIA, Ill -- The Peoria Chiefs announced that Dozer Park will increase stadium capacity to 100% beginning Friday, June 11. This announcement comes after operating at 25% and 60% to begin the 2021 season.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with state health officials, announced the state of Illinois' transition to Stage 5 earlier this month, which allows spectator events to operate without capacity limits.

Fully-vaccinated fans will continue to be allowed to enter the park without wearing a facial covering.

Non-vaccinated fans are still recommended to wear a mask in all public spaces unless actively eating or drinking.

"It's been a long time coming since we've been able to operate at full capacity," said Chief Revenue Officer Ben Garrod. "We look forward to welcoming fans back to the ballpark and welcoming back a sense of normalcy."

Single-game tickets are now on sale for all games in 2021, including the Fourth of July weekend series against West Michigan. Popular weekly promotions, such as Weenie Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday are back for the 2021 season. In addition, the first 500 fans at Friday's game will receive a baseball bat can cooler. A fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday, and the Chiefs will wear their COPA-themed jerseys on June 18.

The Chiefs are currently in the midst of a 12-game homestand. Quad Cities, the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, is in town through Sunday. The Beloit Snappers, an affiliate of the Miami Marlins, come to Dozer Park June 15-20.

The rest of the season individua tickets are now on sale! Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and on Friday's from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The box office will be closed for lunch daily between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tickets for July, August and September will be available at a later time.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

