Timber Rattlers Open Registration for July 7 Wiener Dog Race

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Calling All Wiener Dogs! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Wiener Dog Race presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary, and BluePearl Pet Hospital returns on Wednesday, July 7. That means it is time to register your dachshund. Registration is now open!

Contact the ticket office on the phone at (920) 733-4152 to get your pup entered in the pre-game race and purchase a ticket to the game. Each dog receives a free entrant vest with the Timber Rattlers logo on it.

The racers won't need to go home after the race because that is a Bark in the Park Day. The wiener dogs can relax on the left field berm to watch the Timber Rattlers play the Quad Cities River Bandits at 7:05pm. The wiener dog trainers and - well, everyone else, can enjoy Dime Dog Night at the concession stands with ten-cent hotdogs available all night long.

Please check this page on the Timber Rattlers website for some of the rules and regulations about Bark in the Park games.

