Luis Rijo Joins Active Kernels Roster

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that right-handed pitcher Luis Rijo has been reinstated from the temporary inactive list. Plus, outfielder Leobaldo Cabrera has been transferred from the Kernels to the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. These roster moves are announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Brian Maloney, Senior Manager, Minor League Operations.

Rijo last pitched in the previous Minor League Baseball season of 2019 when he went 5-8 with a 2.86 earned run average over 19 starts for the Kernels. He is currently ranked as high as No. 26 among all Twins prospects according to MLB Pipeline. A native of Valencia, Venezuela, Rijo was traded to Minnesota along with Tyler Austin from the New York Yankees in exchange for Lance Lynn and cash July 30, 2018.

Cabrera appeared in 14 games with Cedar Rapids and heads into his first Double-A assignment on an active 12-game on-base streak. He hit two home runs during this streak including a grand slam June 3 at the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The Guarenas, Venezuela native also played for the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels this year. Minnesota signed Cabrera as a minor league free agent back in April.

Due to the activation of Rijo and the subtraction of Cabrera, the Kernels now have 28 active players along with four individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

Cedar Rapids resumes its 12-game road swing with its latest contest against the Beloit Snappers at Pohlman Field. Thursday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and the probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Jon Olsen (0-3, 3.86) and Snappers right-hander Alberto Guerrero (1-2, 6.57).

The next Kernels homestand will go from June 15 through June 27. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

