Loons Announce Free, Outdoor Monday Night Movie Series
June 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Lights, cameras, action! The Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce the inaugural Monday Night Movie Series at Dow Diamond. The series features seven, family-favorite movies throughout the summer, all free to the community. The coming attractions are as follows:
June 21st - Tom and Jerry presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
July 5th - The Rookie presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
July 19th - Moana presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
July 26th - Up! presented by Ayre/Rhinehart Realtors
August 16th - Emperor's New Groove presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
August 30th - The Incredibles presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
September 13th - The Sandlot presented by Fisher Sand and Gravel
The Dow Diamond Home Plate Gate, off of State Street, will open at 7:00 PM for each event, with the movie starting at 7:30 PM. Guests planning to attend the event are asked to RSVP through the following link: https://bit.ly/3fPhVYc. The Dow Diamond playing field, lawn sections, seating bowl, and Northern Lights Pavilion will be open for seating. Guests choosing to sit on the playing field or lawn sections are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Limited concessions will be available for purchase.
"We're excited to offer the Monday Night Movie Series to our community as another reason for families and friends to gather together again," stated Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager. Dow Diamond's videoboard is the fifth largest in a minor league ballpark in the country and will be the largest movie screen in the region. It will be a spectacular viewing experience for all our guests."
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
