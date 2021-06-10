Kernels Set Re-Opening Celebration

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels will host a Re-Opening Celebration on Tuesday, June 15th when they open Perfect Game Field to 100% capacity after starting the season at 35% capacity.

The gates open at 5:30 PM and fans can enjoy $1 regular hot dogs throughout the game. Cedar Rapids City Councilmember Ashley Vanorny, representing District 5, will throw a ceremonial first pitch.

The Kernels continue their 2021 season with a 12 game in 13 days stretch June 15-27. The first series is against the Chicago Cubs affiliate, the South Bend Cubs June 15-20, followed by a series against the Lansing Lugnuts, affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, June 22-27. Tickets are on sale now for all 42 remaining games of the 2021 season.

