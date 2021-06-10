Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

June 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 10, 2021 l Game # 33

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Great Lakes Loons (16-16) at Dayton Dragons (18-14)

RH Clayton Beeter (0-1, 3.68) vs. RH Noah Davis (0-4, 4.15)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the third game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 7, Great Lakes 1.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 6, Great Lakes 5. The Dragons pulled off their second straight big comeback win, battling back from a 5-0 deficit. The Dragons battled back from a 7-0 deficit to win on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Reniel Ozuna hit a game-tying two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Francisco Urbaez delivered a walk-off RBI single later in the same inning. The Dayton bullpen fired four scoreless innings.

The Dragons have won two games in two nights despite trailing by five or more runs in each game. Over the previous five years, they have averaged one win when trailing by 5+ runs per every 116 games played. They had six such comebacks in the last five years (697 games), averaging 1.2 comebacks per season in games when trailing by five or more runs.

Comparing Comeback Frequency

Here is a comparison of the Dragons number of comeback wins this season to the last five years:

Wins after Trailing by 3+ Runs: 2021 (32 games): 7 2015-19 Average Per Season (140 Games): 5.6 5-Year Total, 2015-19 (697 G): 28

Wins after Trailing by 4+ Runs: 2021 (32 games): 5 2015-19 Average Per Season (140 Games): 2.2 5-Year Total, 2015-19 (697 G): 11

Wins after Trailing by 5+ Runs: 2021 (32 games): 3 2015-19 Average Per Season (140 Games): 1.2 5-Year Total, 2015-19 (697 G): 6

Wins after Trailing by 7+ Runs: 2021 (32 games): 1 2015-19 Average Per Season (140 Games): 0.2 5-Year Total, 2015-19 (697 G): 1

Player Notes

Quincy McAfee leads all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in RBI in the month of June with 16 in eight games. He is tied for the lead in all of MiLB in doubles since May 29 with seven in 11 games.

Jacob Hurtubise is first in the High-A Central League in On-Base Percentage (.463), with a 44 point lead. The gap from Hurtubise to #2 is equal to the gap between #2 and #14. He is tied for fourth in runs scored. Hurtubise has 19 stolen bases on the year to rank fourth in the league and seventh in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), four behind the national leader.

Francisco Urbaez over his last 14 games is 16 for 49 (.327) with two home runs.

Quin Cotton became the first Dayton player to collect four hits in a game on Saturday night. He became the third Dragons player to hit two home runs in a game (joining Brian Rey and Alex McGarry) and his six RBI is a team season high.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 12.1 innings, surrendering just three hits and seven walks. He has struck out 19.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in 10 innings (0.90 ERA), allowing just six hits and two walks.

Graham Ashcraft over his last two starts has allowed just one run in 12 innings. He ranks fifth in the league in strikeouts on the year.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, one game ahead of West Michigan in the Central League East Division.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 22 of the 32 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

HITTING: The Dragons have scored 90 runs in their last 14 games, averaging 6.4 runs per game. This comes on the heels of averaging 2.8 runs per game over the previous 12 games.

The Dragons are tied for second in the league in stolen bases with 54 and tied for ninth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in 2019.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .222, the best in the league. Great Lakes is second at .223.

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 25 errors in 32 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., June 11 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Bobby Miller (0-0, 1.26) at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 3.58)

Sat., June 12 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Logan Boyer (0-0, 3.52) at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-1, 6.57)

Sun., June 13 (2:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Jesus Vargas (3-2, 2.57) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-1, 4.03)

