TinCaps Game Information: July 7 vs. Lake County

Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-31) vs. Lake County Captains (30-25)

Wednesday, July 7 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Home Game 31 of 60 | Game 55 of 120

LHP Erik Sabrowski (0.90 ERA) vs. RHP Xzavion Curry (2.66 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the Captains, 12-3. After each side scored a pair of runs in the first, Lake County pulled away with eight unanswered runs from the second-seventh. Fort Wayne drew 8 walks, but had only 4 hits, including a double and a single from catcher Jonny Homza.

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD : After returning to full capacity last week, the TinCaps set a new season-high for attendance 4 nights in a row. That culminated on July 4th as Parkview Field hosted a sell-out of 7,686 fans.

BULLPEN BLUES: TinCaps starting pitchers have a 4.19 ERA this season. That's 6th lowest in the 12-team High-A Central. However, Fort Wayne relievers have a 6.27 ERA. That's the highest bullpen ERA out of all 30 High-A teams.

OH, SO CLOSE: The TinCaps have lost 6 in a row, their longest skid of the season. However, 4 have been tight, late losses. On Sunday, Fort Wayne led 4-0 lead after 4 innings before falling, 7-5. On Saturday, the TinCaps led 6-3 after 7, but lost, 8-6... Friday, led 9-6 after 9, but lost, 10-9... and Thursday, led 3-2 after 7, but lost 6-3 in 10 innings.

SABROWSKI STARTS: Erik Sabrowski is making his first pro start tonight. The lefty was drafted by the Padres in 2018, but needed Tommy John surgery that summer before debuting. Through 10 innings in relief over the last few weeks, Sabrowski has struck out 55% of the batters he's faced -good for a rate of 18 Ks per 9 innings. He's allowed only 1 run on 6 hits and 4 walks. Opponents have swung and missed at 21% of his pitches. (For context, among qualified pitchers, the league highs are 33% K%, 12 K/9, and 18% Whiff.)

PATIENT APPROACH: Offensively, the TinCaps rank 11th out of 12 in the HAC in AVG (.227) and SLG (.354), but 4th in OBP (.338). Fort Wayne leads the league in the combo of being walked and hit by pitches. Seamus Curran is walking at a 19% clip to lead the team.

HOW ABOUT HOMZA: After going 2-for-5 with a double last night, in the HAC, catcher Jonny Homza ranks 3rd in OBP (.413), 4th in runs (41), 5th in extra-base hits (22), 6th in OPS (.914), 6th in walks (31), and 6th in doubles (13)... Homza has a wRC+ of 151 - 2nd highest in the league, after only Beloit corner outfielder Griffin Conine.

RANKING RUIZ: In the HAC, outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 5th in homers (10), 7th in RBIs (38), and 9th in extra-base hits (20).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 19. That ranks 8th in all of MiLB. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 108 (2 per game).

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: In May, infielder Justin Lopez slashed .175 /.250 /.325 (.575 OPS). In June, those numbers rose to .273 / .349 / .403 (.752 OPS). So far in 5 July games, he has a .992 OPS with 3 doubles, a homer, and 4 RBIs. He walked twice last night... His 13 doubles rank 6th in the HAC.

260 TO THE ALL-STAR GAME: A pair of former TinCaps shortstop will be teammates in the MLB All-Star Game on the National League side. Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres (2017) was voted by fans to start the game, while the Nationals' Trea Turner (2014) will come off the bench. In all, there have been 50 former Fort Wayne players in the bigs this season, and 196 in The Show all-time.

FUTURES GAME: 2018 TinCaps catcher Luis Campusano (now with Triple-A El Paso) and 2019 shortstop CJ Abrams (Double-A San Antonio) were selected for the MLB Futures Game. While Abrams will miss Sunday's exhibition due to injury, on Tuesday, 2019 infielder Xavier Edwards (Double-A Montgomery; Tampa Bay Rays system) was added to the AL roster.

PULL UP A CHAIR: The average time for a 9-inning game this year at Parkview Field has been 3:19. This is the longest average time for a 9-inning game in the HAC, by 6 minutes. (The TinCaps have also played a few extra-inning games that've averaged 3:37.) In 2019, the average 9-inning game in Fort Wayne was 2:59. In 2012, it was 2:39... On the other side, the Captains have had their quickest-paced 9-inning home games in the HAC East this season at 2:53 on average.

