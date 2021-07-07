Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 l Game # 55

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

West Michigan Whitecaps (25-28) at Dayton Dragons (31-23)

RH Brendan White (2-1, 2.27) vs. RH Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.23)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 4, West Michigan 2 (first five games played at West Michigan June 22-27).

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 2, Lansing 1. Mariel Bautista hit a home run in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie while Dayton pitchers Jacques Pucheu, Jesse Stallings, and Daniel Duarte combined to allow just one runner past second base. Francisco Urbaez and Quin Cotton each had two hits.

Season Highs from Last Game: Fewest Walks Allowed, Game: 1 (matched season low)

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is second in the league in batting average at .316. He is batting .346 over his last 29 games since May 29.

Victor Ruiz is batting .357 with six doubles over his last seven games.

Mariel Bautista is batting .350 over his last six games and hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday night.

James Free is batting .294 over his last 17 games with two home runs and 11 walks.

Quin Cotton has hit safely in five straight games and continues to lead the team in home runs with seven on the year.

Andy Fisher over his last six appearances has tossed 14.1 innings, allowing just two runs (1.26 ERA) on nine hits with 24 strikeouts.

Pedro Garcia over his last eight outings has tossed 12.2 innings, allowing one earned run (0.74 ERA) while going 5-0. Garcia leads the league in wins with six despite pitching exclusively out of the bullpen and not entering the league until May 27.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 15-9 over their last 24 games. Oddly, they have been outscored 119-108 during those 24 games.

Dayton is in first place, one-half game ahead of Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division.

Dayton has maintained sole possession of first place since June 8. They have held at least a share of first place after 44 of the 54 games they have played this season. They have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 16-9 at home this season and are 9-4 over their last 13 home games. They are 8-1 in one-run games at home, and 8-1 when scoring first at home.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., July 8 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan LH Adam Wolf (1-1, 2.95) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-3, 5.21)

Fri., July 9 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan RH Beau Brieske (4-2, 3.55) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.38)

Sat., July 10 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan RH Kieder Montero (2-6, 4.98) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-4, 3.40)

Sun., July 11 (2:05 p.m.): West Michigan RH Garrett Hill (1-0, 3.24) at Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-0, 4.05)

