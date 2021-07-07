Unplayable Field Conditions Postpones Nuts/Loons

Unplayable field conditions postpones Nuts/Loons MIDLAND, MI - Due to unplayable field conditions, the Lansing Lugnuts' (25-30) Wednesday night contest with the Great Lakes Loons (31-24) has been postponed.

The game will be made up Friday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 6:05 p.m. It is the Lugnuts' second doubleheader of the season, with the squad previously playing a twinbill at Cedar Rapids.

The next Lugnuts game will be played on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

Lansing returns home on Tuesday, July 13, opening a six-game homestand with the Lake County Captains. To purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

