Loons, Lugnuts Postponed

MIDLAND, Mich. - Wednesday's game at Dow Diamond between the Great Lakes Loons and Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions as a result of significant rainfall over the past 24 hours. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 9th. In accordance with Minor League Baseball guidelines, both games will be 7-inning games. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled Friday game are valid for both games. Gates will open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch for the first game set for 6:05 PM. The second game will begin thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans that purchased tickets for Wednesday's game may exchange their tickets at the Dow Diamond box office or over the phone for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining Loons home game during the 2021 regular season, based on availability. The Loons ticket staff will contact group leaders in the coming days to reschedule their outings for another game during the 2021 regular season, based on availability.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

