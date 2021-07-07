Day Air Ballpark to Host Rob Schneider Comedy Show

DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons, along with East Coast Entertainment/The Comedy Zone, will host its second comedy show at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, August 12th at 7:30 p.m.

Former Saturday Night Live and movie star, Rob Schneider, will take the stage at Day Air Ballpark.

Tickets are now on sale. Prices are $35.00 for general tickets, and $65.00 for V.I.P tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Dayton Dragons Box Office by calling (937) 288-2287 and via Ticketmaster at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/rob-schneider-comedy-show-dayton-ohio-08-12-2021/event/16005ADE83012105. Schneider is recommended for ages of 18-years and up.

"After the success of the first comedy show featuring Preacher Lawson, we are very pleased to be working with East Coast Entertainment and the Comedy Zone to bring a second show to Dayton," noted team president Robert Murphy. "Mr. Schneider is obviously a household name with a very impressive body of work. This will be a lot of fun."

Rob Schneider Bio:

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his word-wide standup tour.

Born in San Francisco, Schneider's family is of Filipino and Caucasian descent. His father was Jewish and his mother Catholic. His mixed background has been a common theme in his comedy acts. Schneider started his stand-up career in high school opening for the popular San Francisco band "Head On," and was a regular guest on local radio. An opening slot for Dennis Miller garnered him an appearance on the HBO's "13th Annual Young Comedians" special also hosted by Miller. The special led him to a coveted position as a writer for SNL in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member with a cast that included Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.

After leaving SNL in 1994 Schneider went to roles in film and television including a starring role in the NBC sitcom "Men Behaving Badly," and starring roles in the feature films DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO, THE ANIMAL, THE HOT CHICK, DEUCE BIGALOW: EUROPEAN GIGALOW, and THE BENCHWARMERS.

Schneider's early film roles also include JUDGE DREDD, DEMOLITION MAN, BEVERLY HILLS HILLBILLIES and DOWN PERISCOPE. He also co-starred in numerous comedies that were some of the biggest films in the past twenty years, including GROWNUPS, THE WATERBOY, LITTLE NICKY, THE LONGEST YARD, 50 FIRST DATES, I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK AND LARRY, YOU DON'T MESS WITH THE ZOHAN, and narrated the animated film 8 CRAZY NIGHTS. He also recently appeared in Netflix's THE WRONG MISSY and the recently released HUBIE HALLOWEEN.

In 2010 he released his first comedy album, "Registered Offender," a collection of audio sketches and songs. That year Schneider also revived his stand-up career with an international tour and has continued to tour nationally and internationally ever since.

Most recently, Schneider launched his first ever podcast "See What Happens," available on streaming platforms. Hosted by Schneider and his wife Patricia Maya Schneider, the weekly show features guests from the duo's Hollywood friends to their gardener while dissecting show business, their contrasting parenting methods, jokes, good food, philosophy and more. New episodes begin airing in August.

The three-time Emmy nominated writer for SNL is having the best time of his life, enjoying raising his 7 and 3 year old girls, Miranda and Madeline, with his wife Patricia. Schneider is also the father of singer/ songwriter Elle King.

