TinCaps Game Information: August 31 vs. West Michigan

Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-34, 47-73) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (33-22, 64-57)

Wednesday, Aug. 30 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Home Game 62 of 65 | Game 121 of 131

RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 27 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Garrett Burhenn

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Ben Shulman)

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: It's the final homestand of the year, Wednesday is the last Paws and Claws Night (Laws Country Kennel) in which fans can bring their pets to the ballpark with a "paw pass" and purchase discounted White Claw. Wednesday is also the Fort4Fitness "Race the Game" night where fans will team up to complete 79 laps around the concourse throughout the game before the final pitch is thrown. Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday (Rudy's) with $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials. Friday is Marvel's "Defender's of the Diamond Night." The 'Caps will wear Iron Man-themed jerseys with fans having a chance to win them following the game. On Saturday, popular mascot BirdZerk will appear at Parkview Field. From Friday to Sunday there will be postgame fireworks each night.

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost, 5-1, to the West Michigan Whitecaps. Bodi Rascon posted his best performance as a TinCap with 5 innings of 1-run ball including 5 strikeouts. Justin Farmer doubled in Fort Wayne's lone run with a double in his home debut.

JUSTIN FARMER: Leads Minor League Baseball in walks (101)... Has reached base safely 6 times in last 3 games with an RBI in each.

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached base safely in 19 of 20 games as a TinCap... On a 5-game hitting streak (.333 AVG over that stretch) with 1 double, 1 triple, 2 walks and 2 RBIs.

AGUSTIN RUIZ: Since Aug. 18, has the 2nd highest OPS in the league at 1.184, over 9 games. In that time, has 2 doubles, 1 triple, and 3 homers.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (114), 5th in walks (69), and 8th in stolen bases (26).

ANTHONY VILAR: On a 9-game on-base streak since Aug. 10 in which he's slashed .407 / .529 / .481 (1.010 OPS).

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (43 CS, 29%). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 28, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 33 pitchers this season, for 60 total. (Franchise record: 63 in 2016.)

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 36-20 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-52 when they don't (17%)... Fort Wayne is 13-16 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 55 this season... Infielder Eguy Rosario, who played in 50 games as a TinCap in 2017 at the age of 17, made his MLB Friday with the Padres... The alumni list also features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

