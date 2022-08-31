Lugnuts Announce 2023 Schedule

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts, High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will open their 27th Midwest League season at Great Lakes on Friday, April 7, before raising the curtain on their 2023 home schedule on Tuesday, April 11, vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps at JacksonÂ® Field©.

The 132-game schedule will see the Lugnuts welcome in the Great Lakes Loons, West Michigan Whitecaps, Lake County Captains, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Dayton Dragons, Quad Cities River Bandits, Cedar Rapids Kernels, Peoria Chiefs and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

For the third straight year, the Midwest League regular season will be separated into 21 six-game series and two three-game series. Every Monday, save for July 3, is a scheduled off day, and the league will further take four days off from July 10-13 for the Major League All-Star Break.

The Nuts are scheduled to host games on Cinco de Mayo (May 5 vs. Dayton), Father's Day (June 18 vs. Peoria), Independence Day (July 4 vs. Lake County) and Labor Day weekend (September 1-3 vs. West Michigan).

The Lugnuts are scheduled to conclude the 2023 regular season on the road at Lake County on September 10.

11 games remain in the Lugnuts' 2022 season, with five road games at the South Bend Cubs before the Nuts return home to host the Dayton Dragons from Tuesday, September 6, through Sunday, September 11, to conclude the season.

