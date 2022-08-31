Make Your Plans: 2023 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Schedule Announced

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced their 2023 Midwest League season. The High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers start the season with a three-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp from April 7-9. The Home Opener is on Tuesday, April 11 to kick off a six-game series with the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Next year's schedule is 132 games with 66 home games and 66 road games.

Game times for the home games are being finalized. Please check the Timber Rattlers website and social media accounts for updates.

Here are some highlights from the schedule:

The Timber Rattlers are scheduled to be home on Mother's Day (May 14) and Independence Day. The team is on the road for Father's Day. Wisconsin will be off on Memorial Day and Labor Day along with every Monday except for July 3.

There is a two-week homestand from May 9 through May 21. The South Bend Cubs make their only visit to the Fox Cities from on the first leg of that homestand with the Quad Cities River Bandits coming to town for the final six games of that stretch.

A two-week trip to Michigan is in the works from June 6 through June 18 with six games against the West Michigan Whitecaps and six games at Great Lakes versus the Loons.

The schedule makers will give the entire Midwest League four days off from July 10 through July 13 for the MLB All-Star Break. The Rattlers will be on the road once play resumes with three games at Peoria and their first trip to Dayton, Ohio since to face the Dragons 2019.

Dayton will make their first trip to Wisconsin since 2018 when they come to the Fox Cities from August 8 through August 13.

The regular season will end with the Rattlers hosting the Cedar Rapids Kernels from September 5 through September 10.

Season Tickets packages for 2023 may be renewed now.

