Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM Game)

August 31, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 31, 2022 l Game # 119 (53)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (26-29, 69-52) at Dayton Dragons (21-31, 60-58)

RH Luis Rijo (0-3, 7.80) vs. RH Javi Rivera (1-0, 4.38)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the second game of a six-game series. Current Series: Dayton 1, Cedar Rapids 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 7, Cedar Rapids 6. The Dragons faced a 6-1 deficit going to the bottom of the sixth inning but rallied to win, scoring two in the sixth and four in the seventh. The five-run deficit matched the largest of the season in a Dragons comeback win. Jay Allen II had two triples and three RBI to get the Dragons within striking distance. Austin Hendrick's RBI double tied the game, and Rece Hinds broke the tie with an RBI double.

Streaks: The Dragons have won five straight games and nine of their last 11. They are one win short of matching their longest winning streak of 2022.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have won five straight games, collecting at least 10 hits in every game (first time in 2022 they have had 10+ hits in more than three straight games). Over those five games, the Dragons lead the MWL in team batting (.310), runs (41), extra base hits (23), and stolen bases (19).

Dayton has hit 139 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season. The Dragons are on a pace to hit 151 on the year (129-game season).

Steven Leyton over his last 11 games is batting .390 (16 for 41) with three home runs and six doubles. Leyton led the team in batting average on the road trip at .355, followed by Mat Nelson at .344.

Mat Nelson over his last 10 games is batting .325 (13 for 40) with a home run, one triple, and two doubles.

Jay Allen has hit safely in four straight games, going 10 for 20 with two triples, a double, and seven stolen bases. He broke the club record with five steals in a game Saturday night and tied the club record for most triples in a game with two on Tuesday.

Jose Torres over his last 22 games is batting .306 (26 for 85) with three home runs and five doubles.

Ashton Creal has hit safely in five straight games, batting .353 (6 for 17) with one double and three RBI.

Rece Hinds has hit safely in all five games he has played in since returning from an injury, batting .318 with 2 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI.

Donovan Benoit over his last eight appearances has thrown 12 scoreless innings (opponents are 4 for 39 with 18 SO and 1 BB).

Jake Gozzo over his last four appearances has not allowed a run in 6.1 IP (1 H, 3 BB, 7 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last three appearances has not allowed a run in 4.2 IP (1 H, 1 BB, 8 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, Sept. 1 (7:05 p.m.): Cedar Rapids RH David Festa (7-2, 2.25) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (2-6, 5.09)

Friday, Sept. 2 (7:05 p.m.): Cedar Rapids RH Travis Adams (0-3, 6.64) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (no record)

