Callihan Collects 4 Hits Including Long Home Run in Dragons' Sixth Straight Win

Dayton, Ohio - Tyler Callihan collected four hits including a long home run to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 9-4 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday night. The win was the sixth straight for the Dragons, matching their 2022 season high.

A crowd of 8,097 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: The Dragons enjoyed their most productive first inning of the season, scoring five runs in the opening frame to take an early commanding lead. Cedar Rapids starting pitcher Luis Rijo did not record an out before the Kernels went to the bullpen. Rijo walked the first two batters before Tyler Callihan delivered a run-scoring single to get the scoring started. After Rijo hit a batter and walked Austin Hendrick to force in the second run of the inning, he was replaced. Two batters later, Justice Thompson drew a bases loaded walk, and Michael Trautwein followed with a two-run single to right field to make it 5-0.

In the second, Callihan blasted a 438-foot home run off the batter's eye in center field to give the Dragons a 6-0 lead. The homer was Callihan's second of the year.

Cedar Rapids scored one run in the fourth inning and three more in the top of the sixth to pull to within two at 6-4. But the Dragons responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth when the first four batters of the inning reached base. Noelvi Marte doubled to start the inning and Callihan singled to drive him in. Callihan eventually scored on Michel Triana's sacrifice fly to make it 8-4.

The Dragons closed out the scoring in the seventh, getting a run without a base hit as Callihan's infield ground out brought in Jay Allen II from third to give the Dragons a 9-4 lead. It was Callihan's fourth RBI of the night.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera worked the first four innings, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Rivera did not pitch the minimum five innings to qualify for the victory, which was awarded to reliever Dennis Boatman (3-2), who tossed two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.

Notes: The Dragons are 10-2 over their last 12 games...Callihan became the fourth Dragons player this season to collect four hits in a game, joining Jose Torres, Brian Rey, and Jay Allen II...The Dragons stole four bases in the game, giving them 19 over the last four games. Allen stole his 10th in 11 games since joining the Dragons...The Dragons drew nine walks in the game, matching their season high. Austin Hendrick walked three times.

The Dragons are 61-58 over the full season and 22-31 in the second half. They need four wins in their final 10 games to clinch a winning record for the season. Cedar Rapids fell to 69-53 overall and 26-30 in the second half.

Up Next: The Dragons and Kernels meet at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the third game of the series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Thomas Farr (2-6, 5.09) will start for the Dragons.

