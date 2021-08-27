TinCaps Game Information: August 27 vs. Dayton

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

- Infielder Ethan Skender transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

- Left-handed reliever Fred Schlichtholz reinstated from Fort Wayne's Injured List (will wear No. 33; also catcher Adam Kerner is now No. 3 and pitcher Kevin Kopps is No. 14)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (47-51) vs. Dayton Dragons (51-47)

Friday, Aug. 27 (DH: Game 1 Resumption 5:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind.

Games 3 & 4 of 6 in Series | Home Games 51 & 52 of 60 | Games 99 & 100 of 120

Game 1: RHP Gabe Mosser (3.95 ERA) vs. RHP Christian Roa (6.94 ERA) | Game 2: RHP Felix Minjarez (4.63) vs. TBD

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV | Audio: TinCapsRadio.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps and Dragons played a scoreless inning before rain suspended play.

DOUBLEHEADER: Friday marks the 4th doubleheader of the season for the TinCaps, and 1st at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne was swept in a doubleheader @ Dayton on June 19. The 'Caps also split a doubleheader @ South Bend on June 27, and were swept again @ West Michigan on July 15.

PITCHING IMPROVING: Sunday @ West Michigan marked the 5th shutout victory for the TinCaps this season. Over their last 42 games since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.42, as the team has gone 23-19. Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th/12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record. In this time, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest homers in High-A: 18.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: We're in the final fifth of the High-A Central schedule. The regular season ends on Sept. 19. The clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team HAC will meet in a best-of-5 championship. Entering today, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in first place at 65-33. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have the second-best record at 55-44. The TinCaps are 7.5 games back of the Kernels with 22 games remaining. In terms of the East Division, just for bragging rights, Fort Wayne is 5.5 back of the Great Lakes Loons and Lake County Captains (53-46).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 184. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 27, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 10th with 19. Ornelas also has the 6th highest contact rate in the league at about 92%.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Cedar Rapids in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.8%). The Padres rank 3rd (10%).

BIG MONTH FOR LITTLE: In 17 games in August, outfielder Grant Little has hit .266 with a .377 OBP. On Aug. 4 @ Great Lakes he broke the franchise single-game record for stolen bases with 5. On Aug. 20 @ West Michigan, he hit his first MiLB home run.

GIVIN BACK: Infielder Chris Givin is on an 8-game on-base streak. Since July 13, he's hit .306 with a .375 OBP and .736 OPS, driving in 6 runs.

HOT ROD: First baseman Yorman Rodriguez is on an 8-game hitting streak and 10-game on-base streak. Over the 10 games he's hit .341 with a .386 OBP and .972 OPS with 8 RBIs.

GO JONNY GO: DH Jonny Homza has reached safely in 4 consecutive games.

MORE VERSATILITY: Luis Almanzar is in left field again tonight, his 4th consecutive start in the outfield. Almanzar played right field Friday @ West Michigan and left on Saturday. He also played LF 5 times in 2019 in the rookie-level Arizona League.

MALONE NOT ALONE: Catcher Tyler Malone, who's reached base safely in 17 of his 19 games as a TinCap, has his dad, Todd, visiting from California. Todd was a 4th round pick of the Yankees in 1988. He played at the High-A level for the Fort Lauderdale Yankees and Prince Williams Cannons, and San Bernardino Spirit from 1990-93.

RIPPIN' IT: Infielder Ripken Reyes has hit safely in his first 4 games since joining the TinCaps last week.

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Infielder Justin Lopez got off to a slow start in August, but over his last 10 games since the 13th, he's hit .351 with a .400 OBP and .832 OPS. Lopez has 3 doubles in the stretch (though 1 should have been ruled a home run).

CATCH 'EM ALL: Adam Kerner leads High-A Central catchers in runners caught stealing with 25. He's done that in 48 starts behind the plate... Offensively, in 14 games this month, Kerner has hit .250 with 5 doubles, a homer, and 10 RBIs. From May-July he had 9 RBIs.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (32).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 13-8 in games decided by 1 run, and 8-10 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-2 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

NL WILD CARD RACE: Fort Wayne's parent club, the Padres, trail Dayton's parent club, the Reds, by 2 games for the second NL wild card. The Reds visit the Marlins tonight, while the Padres play the Angels on the road.

