South Bend Doubles up Peoria Friday

August 27, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Chiefs were unable to get their bats going Friday as they were held to four hits in a 4-2 loss to South Bend. The Cubs have now taken three of four in the series.

South Bend scored first in the opening frame. Luis Vasquez led off the game with a single and then stole second. Later in the inning, Peoria catcher Pedro Pages threw behind Vazquez at second. After being caught in a rundown, Chiefs shortstop Masyn Winn sailed the throw past third baseman Jordan Walker, allowing Vazquez to score as the ball caromed into the stands.

The Chiefs broke through in the fourth inning and took their first lead of the night. A single off the bat of Todd Lott and a Jacob Buchberger walk put runners on first and second base with no outs. With two outs in the inning, Matt Chamberlain hit a double to right-center that scored Lott and Buchberger from first base.

Peoria's lead was short-lived, however. A two-run homer off the stick of Bryce Windham put the Cubs back out in front 3-2 in the fifth inning. South Bend padded the lead three innings later, when Alex Canario singled home Tyler Durna to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

South Bend hurler Edunariel Nunez, who flirted with 100 mph on the mound, recorded the last three outs in the ninth and recorded the save for the Cubs.

The series continues tomorrow from downtown Peoria. Right-hander Wilfredo Pereira toes the rubber for the Chiefs. Pereira has posted a 2.89 earned run average in 13 home appearances. A postgame fireworks show will follow Saturday's contest. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Single-Game Ticket Information

August and September single game tickets are now on sale! Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and on Friday's from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The box office will be closed for lunch daily between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

High-A Central League Stories from August 27, 2021

