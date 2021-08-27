Martinez Belts 3-Run Homer, Lifts Dragons to 6-4 Win and DH Split

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Juan Martinez and Jack Rogers hit back-to-back home runs as part of a five-run fifth inning as the Dayton Dragons came from behind to defeat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-4 on Friday night. Fort Wayne opened the night by winning a game suspended by rain on Thursday, 4-2.

In the second game, the Dragons trailed 2-0 after one inning before scoring five in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead. In the seventh and final scheduled inning, Fort Wayne closed the deficit to 6-4 and had the bases loaded with one out before Dragons reliever Francis Peguero notched back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

Trailing 2-0, the Dragons started back with one run in the second after three straight singles by Victor Ruiz, Mat Nelson, and Juan Martinez loaded the bases, and a wild pitch brought in Ruiz to make it 2-1.

The Dragons put together a big inning to take the lead in the fifth. Matt McLain singled to start the inning and went to second on a wild pitch. After Quin Cotton reached on an error, McLain stole third. Cotton then stole second, and on the same play, McLain scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2. After Nelson walked, Martinez followed with a three-run home run to left field to give the Dragons a 5-2 lead. The homer was the sixth of the year for Martinez. Rogers followed with a long home run to left field, his third of the year, to make it 6-2.

Fort Wayne scored single runs in the sixth and seventh before Peguero closed the door to earn his sixth save. Sam Hellinger (2-2) was credited with the win after allowing one run in two relief innings.

Martinez was 3 for 3 with a home run, double, and three runs batted in to lead a nine-hit Dayton attack.

In the suspended game, which resumed in the second inning after being stopped by rain after one scoreless frame last night, Fort Wayne scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the second inning and held on for the win. The Dragons scored two runs in the sixth when Allan Cerda delivered a double to drive in Quin Cotton and Ivan Johnson and make it 4-2, but they did not advance a runner past first base the rest of the game.

Christian Roa (1-2) was charged with the loss in game one. After surrendering four runs in his first inning of work, he settled down to allow just one base runner over his final four innings. On the night, Roa worked five innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five. Stevie Branche tossed the final two innings without giving up a run.

The Race: The Dragons remained two games out of first place in the East Division standings, trailing first place Lake County. Cedar Rapids leads the Dragons by four games in the race for the final playoff slot.

Up Next: The Dragons (52-48) play at Fort Wayne (48-2) on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. Bryce Bonnin will start for Dayton in his High-A debut. Bonnin, the Reds third round draft pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech, went 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA at Daytona Beach this season. Fort Wayne will counter with Noel Vela (0-2, 3.06).

Notes: The back-to-back home runs by Martinez and Rogers marked the second time this season that two Dragons hitters have produced consecutive home runs. Martinez and Alex McGarry hit back-to-back homers on May 25 vs. Quad Cities at Day Air Ballpark.

